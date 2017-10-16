It's been just over a week since thousands of Northern California residents frantically left their homes in the early hours of the morning as fires raged into wine country's highly populated areas. More than 100,000 people have evacuated, while the death toll has risen to 41. The relentless fires have caused estimated $3 billion worth of property damage, destroying at least 5,700 structures and blackening 200,000 acres. Around 14 wildfires still burn across the state, though firefighters say they have "turned a corner." The numbers are staggering enough to paralyze you, but local real estate agents were anything but sedentary as they got right to work giving clients the support they need -- both practical and emotional. "I will be reaching out to people struggling and make sure they feel the love and support, to be that expert for them," said David Samson of Heritage Sotheby's International Realty in Napa. "If I need to drive up to a home and meet somebody there, that’s wh...