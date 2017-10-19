"Agent teams all over the country are violating independent contractor laws," said moderator and real estate coach Bernice Ross at the beginning of a panel discussion at Inman Connect. Do you require team members to use a specific type of software, hold open houses on certain days, or attend regular meetings at your office? If so, the labor laws consider your team members to be employees not independent contractors. Watch June Barlow, senior vice president and general counsel for the California Association of Realtors; Linzee Ciprani, founder and CEO of Ciprani Consulting; and Penny Nathan, president/CEO of Ascent Real Estate Inc., identify the legal pitfalls inherent in running agent teams as well as best practices to avoid serious trouble, such as costly litigation or fines from the Department of Labor. Email Inman...
The biggest legal risks for real estate teams
How to avoid costly litigation and fines
