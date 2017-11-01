Details matter: 3 ways to provide a better client experience

One of my favorite places to sit is out on the patio of my office with a cup of coffee. Not only is the environment amazing, but every day, I also get a vital lesson in excellent client service and going the extra mile from my neighbor Tony at Southern California Jet Skis. You see, Tony is one of the most successful Jet Ski, boat and bike rental owners on the beach. It’s not because he has better Jet Skis than anyone else. It’s not because he has a fancier setup. It’s not because he spends more on marketing than his competitors. It’s not even because he’s a really nice guy (which he is). What makes Tony’s business different from all the others is his level of commitment to the little details that mean so much to his customers. If you want to see a business with happy customers, check out Tony’s Yelp page. He has dozens and dozens of five-star reviews from people who use words like “awesome,” “incredible” and “the best ever” to describe the experience ...