How to personalize your online lead generation

There is no doubt that social media has changed real estate marketing forever. Social media allows us to reach potential customers, provides a platform for rapid, visual, real-time communications, and maximizes marketing efforts in ways that many of us would not have imagined just 10, or even five, years ago. It also allows us the opportunity for more accurate, targeted campaigns and the ability to gather much more information about each lead. However, increased information does not automatically guarantee a sales lead. Successful lead generation provides more than contact information; it lays the groundwork for a successful customer relationship. Relationships are the basis of real estate, which is why social media works so well for real estate marketing. Although much has been made of the distance that the digital world creates, when used well, social media allows agents to connect with users in a much more personal way. Through lead generation, any social media bite i...