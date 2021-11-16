It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

It’s fall — a favorite season for everyone looking forward to pumpkin-spice everything and a perfectly cooked golden-skinned bird (of course, there’s family time and so much more in between). So, when it comes to your business, how are you making the most of Thanksgiving?

Are you doing the old-school, tried-and-true pie giveaway? Inman contributor and broker Troy Palmquist thinks pies are the way to go when it comes to expressing gratitude and showing clients your appreciation. (Read his story here.) This mega team, however, is going a different route by forgoing the humble dessert and giving back to the community in a different way. (Read the opposing view on pies here).

So which side of the pie debate are you on? And if you’re doing something entirely different, tell us how you’re weaving this holiday into your marketing.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

