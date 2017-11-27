This app predicts which of your contacts will sell ‘First’

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

First is an in-network marketing tool for real estate agents.

Platforms: Browser, iOS

Ideal for: All agents and teams

Top selling points

Smart approach to lead generation

People-to-property connections

Likelihood to sell ranking

Overall ease of use

Top concerns

Agents invested in a big CRM may find themselves turning their attention to this clever app, even with its current and future CRM integrations.

What you should know

Every agent knows the value of referrals and getting business from the people you know.

First is one of the best products I’ve seen that focuses marketing solely on who you already know.

It imports contacts from an array of existing databases—and many agents have more than one—and uses big data tools to map each person to a property, more than likely the place where they currently live. The contact card displays their home, it’s market value, and other general details about your relationship.

Contacts can also be connected to the app through email accounts. Duplicates and fellow agents are automatically deleted.

I was told, and the website boasts, that First has access to hundreds of data points on more than 200 million Americans. This how the app then employs predictive analytics to apply a Seller Score to each of your contacts based on how soon they may sell, an impetus for using the software’s conversation tools to engage them.

Seller Scores are consistently updated as behavior changes, offering users an ever-present “eye-in-the-sky” on their sphere of influence.

Every conversation with a contact, via text or call from within the app, is tracked and reported back to the user at the end of each day.

The daily summaries of conversations serve as nice little motivators, reminding agents how productive they’ve been.

A swipe-right-or-left interface drives the way the app learns who in your database is most important. This could mean those people in a certain zip code, what sizes of home one prefers to sell, or a specific planned community.

In a short time the app learns to float your best prospects to the top of the contact list until you’ve decided they’re no longer a lead or until they close.

The user interface and experience are exceptionally well done within First.

The software uses contact and property cards that are easy to tap, grab, and interact with.

Calendar, call, and text icons are always at the ready. I see very little time being dedicated to learning the product.

First can be used in a web-browser or via its companion app.

What I dig about this software is that it’s not a traditional CRM, and it’s not trying to over-manage your contacts. It will have integrations with Contactually and LionDesk in the near future.

Instead, First shrinks the concept of a CRM down to the people and information that matters: I know them, and this is how likely they are to buy or sell a home.

Good stuff.

