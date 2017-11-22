Target your sellers better with a Lister’s Webs website

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Lister's Webs is a website developer that helps real estate agents target sellers. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized sites Ideal for: All size agencies Top selling points Wordpress-based, semi-custom designs Designed to attract new listings Simple content management Many features auto-generated Top concerns Competition: This company builds very nice websites ... but so do many other companies. Also, the need to manually input listings until IDX (internet data exchange) partnerships are solidified might not be ideal for some. What you should know Lister's Webs designs websites centered around the individual agent. Its overall templates, page designs and content management parameters were built to ensure that anyone can enter text, data and images with confidence, certain that the site will look as it should upon hitting the "update" button. ...