A federal judge today denied a request by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's second-in-command Leandra English to block White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney from taking over as the legal interim head of the consumer watchdog bureau. In his resignation letter, former CFPB director Richard Cordray named English as his heir apparent, but President Donald Trump countered later with his own nominee, Mulvaney, currently the director of the Office of Management and Budget. In a lawsuit launched Sunday evening, English claimed that she was the legal acting director under the Dodd-Frank Act and asked for a temporary restraining order against Mulvaney, who reported for CFPB duty at 1700 G Street with a bag of donuts Monday morning. English argued that Mulvaney was too close to the Trump administration as a Cabinet official; however, District Judge Timothy Kelly shot down this assertion, saying that there was no legal basis to stop Mulvaney from holding both positions. "Denying...