MLS vendor FBS acquires competitor Solid Earth

When multiple listing service (MLS) vendors FBS and Solid Earth announced a partnership earlier this year, it was as competitors looking to serve their mutual MLS clients. Nearly six months later, the two are rivals no more. FBS will acquire Solid Earth's assets and employ all five of its existing employees in a deal slated to close by the end of the year, FBS CEO Michael Wurzer told Inman via email. "This acquisition is a classic example of the result being more than the simple sum of the parts. We’re creating something new and beneficial to MLSs, brokers, agents, and their respective customers," he said. In June, FBS and Solid Earth announced that they would integrate FBS's Spark API into Solid Earth’s Spring consumer portal. Spark API allows MLSs to offer vendors real estate data in a standard format in real time. The integration would give MLSs the ability to create and quickly launch their own MLS listing websites and also allow them to use Spring portals to...
