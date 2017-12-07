CertifID wants to save you from becoming a wire fraud victim

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. CertifID is wire fraud prevention software. Platforms: Browser; iOS; Android Ideal for: All parties that are part of a wire transfer during the sale of property. Top selling points Identity confirmation Device authentication Easy-to-follow process Two-factor authentication Top concerns General cynicism about the risk of wire fraud could prevent agents or title companies from pushing adoption. What you should know Do a Google News search for "wire fraud" and you'll notice something compelling about the stories returned: a case of wire fraud is reported on nearly every day. CertifID was founded by the owners of Sun Title in Michigan after their company fell victim to wire fraud. In their effort to demonstrate how easy it is to have money sent without proper verification, or at least without people noticing irregularities, the company founders s...