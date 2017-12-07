Fascinated with the different corners of their city, New Yorkers both adopted and native, tend to be out on weekends exploring the concrete jungle. And those in the extended circle of Halstead Property real estate agent Jeff Goodman are being given the opportunity to learn the history behind their favorite neighborhoods. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Goodman joined forces four years ago with well-known historic tour guide, Joyce Gold, to create a private series of walking tours dubbed "Rediscovering New York" for his clients and sphere in interesting nooks of the city such as Chelsea, Park Slope and Tribeca. As Goodman, who met Gold at a speed networking event, puts it: "She’s the star, and I’m the producer." The tours are free for attendees, and Goodman pays Joyce an undisclosed but generous hourly rate to partner on the series as a way to treat his network, he said. Gold, who teaches a course at New York University, is a great storyteller and Goodman, a history major from ...
- A New York City Halstead Property agent has built his brand by hosting expert-led guided tours in parts of his city.
