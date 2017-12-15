10 housing markets to keep an eye on in 2018

Trulia looked at the top 100 largest U.S. markets and chose the top 10 that are poised for growth in 2018 based on:

Strong job growth over the past year — prosperity and opportunity

Low vacancy rates — supply doesn’t exceed demand

High starter home affordability — first-time buyers have a chance to purchase a home

More inbound home searches on Trulia than outbound — how popular the market is

A large share of the adult population under 35 — a growing homebuying population

Based on these metrics, here are Trulia’s picks:

If you’re considering moving to these cities, here’s a list of things you can’t miss.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Median sales price: $163,750

Eat and drink your way through Grand Rapids on the Great Lakes Pub Cruiser, visit the Fulton Street Farmers Market and don’t miss a touch of nostalgia — stop at the Pump House for an old-fashioned soda or frozen treat.

Nashville, Tennessee

Median sales price: $289,900

Nashville boasts the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and the Parthenon to name a few of its well-known attractions.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Median sales price: $250,000

There’s always something to do in Raleigh, such as visit the Raleigh Beer Garden, which holds the world record for most beers on tap. For an insider’s guide, check out Visit Raleigh’s website.

El Paso, Texas

Average listing price: $186,611

Not sure what El Paso has to offer? Check out The Crazy Tourist’s “25 best things to do in El Paso (Texas).”

San Antonio, Texas

Average listing price: $293,448

Remember the Alamo? That’s in San Antonio, but if that’s not your scene, here are 24 other things to do.

Fort Worth, Texas

Average listing price: $308,437

Stockyards National Historic District, Texas Motor Speedway and the Fort Worth Zoo are just a few of the things Fort Worth offers its residents.

Austin, Texas

Average listing price: $579,552

If you’re into keeping Austin weird, here are “35 things everyone should do in Austin, Texas, before they die.”

Columbus, Ohio

Median sales price: $159,500

CBUS offers a German Village, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, the Columbus Museum of Art and so much more.

Madison Wisconsin

Median sales price: $234,500

You can find Frank Lloyd Wright’s brainchild Monona Terrace, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and the Aldo Leopold Nature Center among the many cultural sights in Madison.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Median sales price: $156,000

Cincinnati is the home to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, the Cincinnati Observatory, Kings Island, and what would surely be the highlight of Sheldon Cooper’s trip, Entertainment Junction, the home of 25,000 square feet of indoor model train displays.

