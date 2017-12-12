Luxe one-room hotel in Copenhagen is a reimagined coal crane

The brainchild of visionary owner Klaus Kastbjerg and Arcgency’s architect/master builder Mads Møller, TheKrane is a one-room hotel for two that reflects Denmark’s less-is-more stance on luxury.
It’s literally a coal crane that’s been reimagined into a luxe retreat with a multi-sensory experience that pays homage to the structure’s original function in its black color scheme.
Just miles from Copenhagen, TheKrane sits on Nordhavn harbor. For €2,500 (about $2,930 USD) per night, you and a partner can stay in TheKrane and enjoy: a concierge, daily breakfast overlooking the horizon, a BMW to tour Copenhagen, bikes, and a hand-picked selection of wine and bubbly while enjoying the vast panoramic views of the harbor.
“In Denmark, during the summer, we have longer days of sunlight from about 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. Along the coastline, the light is very soft and diffused. From inside TheKrane, even stormy weather looks amazing,” Møller said in the press release.
