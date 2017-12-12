LifestyleNews Brief

Luxe one-room hotel in Copenhagen is a reimagined coal crane

Posh retreat with breathtaking views offers one-of-a-kind experience
by Staff Writer
Today 2:26 P.M.

Future-Proof: Navigate Threats, Seize Opportunities at ICNY 2018 | Jan 22-26 at the Marriott Marquis, Times Square, New York

Reserve Now

The brainchild of visionary owner Klaus Kastbjerg and Arcgency’s architect/master builder Mads Møller, TheKrane is a one-room hotel for two that reflects Denmark’s less-is-more stance on luxury.

It’s literally a coal crane that’s been reimagined into a luxe retreat with a multi-sensory experience that pays homage to the structure’s original function in its black color scheme.

Just miles from Copenhagen, TheKrane sits on Nordhavn harbor. For €2,500 (about $2,930 USD) per night, you and a partner can stay in TheKrane and enjoy: a concierge, daily breakfast overlooking the horizon, a BMW to tour Copenhagen, bikes, and a hand-picked selection of wine and bubbly while enjoying the vast panoramic views of the harbor.

“In Denmark, during the summer, we have longer days of sunlight from about 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. Along the coastline, the light is very soft and diffused. From inside TheKrane, even stormy weather looks amazing,” Møller said in the press release.

Email Dani Vanderboegh

TorchX helps brokers centralize, automate digital marketing
One platform to generate, convert and nurture real estate leads READ MORE
Article image credited to Courtesy of Rasmus Hjortshøj / COAST Studio