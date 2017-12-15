Investor-friendly real estate agents have more opportunities to earn commission than the average agent.

In a podcast with Pat Hiban, hard-money lender Ian Walsh touched on a few of the ways investor-friendly agents are able to get more deals.

He also shared information that will help agents offer more of what investors are looking for.

To hear all of this and more, listen to the podcast below. Read on for an overview of what Walsh covered.

Investor-friendly real estate agents get front- and back-end deals

Flipping homes has become a lot more popular in recent years. Although not everyone is able to do it successfully; those who are tend to have a relatively quick turnaround.

It’s not uncommon for experienced investors to work through the entire process, from initial purchase to resale, in approximately four to five months.

For investor-friendly real estate agents, this is great. Instead of waiting five to 10 years for buyer clients to sell their homes after purchase, they’re typically helping investor clients sell homes within one year of a purchase.

Finding an investor to partner with means more deals

In addition to bringing in their agents to work both sides of the deal, investors tend to take on multiple investment properties at once.

Highly experienced real estate investors, for instance, are often able to work 10-15 investment properties per year. It’s not unheard of for an experienced investor to provide their agent with up to 30 deals in a single year!

Besides builders, other types of real estate clients simply can’t provide agents with that much business.

Savvy investors value their time and the time of their agents

Bringing in more business isn’t the only way investors help agents make more money. Savvy investors value their time, and they know that an agent’s time is valuable as well.

Experienced investors tend to waste agents’ time far less often as a result, which allows their agents to work more deals with other clients as well.

If you’ve had sellers who refused to do what it takes to get their property sold or buyers who looked at countless homes without making an offer, you know how some clients can drain one of your most valuable resources: your time.

To learn more about working with real estate investors and how you can help them qualify for hard-money loans, listen to the complete podcast with Ian Walsh.

Pat Hiban is the author of the NYT bestselling book “6 steps to 7 figures: A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny,” the founder of online real estate sales training site Rebus University, and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars, an agent-to-agent real estate podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.