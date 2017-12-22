5 tech gadgets every real estate pro will love

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Voice-activated internet, big data and chatbots are popular these days, and the stream of new gadgets empowering these concepts isn't at all ready to be dammed. If you're like us and love technology, then you'll dig this list of popular gadgets -- they'll likely have an impact on your real estate business before 2018 is through, if they haven't already. And they make great gifts, too. Amazon Echo First on the list for good reason, the most popular device in the voice-activated internet (VAI) domain has already established itself in the industry. While the jury is still out on its effectiveness as a lead generator, there's no arguing that having your brand recommended by Alexa makes for a slick bit of marketing panache. Voiceter Pro and Agent Neo are leading the charge in this space. New Echos are going to be a popular gift this holiday season. Ricoh Thet...