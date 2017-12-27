The do’s and don’ts of social media for real estate

If you’re one of the thousands of people who shared my q-and-a with Claudine Ellis earlier this year, or if you became a fan after watching her at Inman Connect San Francisco, you’ll be glad to know that I decided to check in with her as we close out the year. After all, for many of us this is the time of year when we start thinking ahead to the spring market and rebooting our marketing efforts. If you know that social media is the key to raising your profile with potential clients, but you never know what to post, Ellis has some great do’s and don’ts to help you manage your platforms with confidence. Her favorite social media platforms are Facebook and Instagram, and she knows how to work it for both. Do’s for social media content: Create a show Ellis is known for her in-car singalongs, exotic vacations and red carpet appearances, and she shares it all with her followers. She shares everything including a new hairstyle or makeup look and backstage access b...