The biggest real estate news stories of 2017

A dramatic power struggle at the government's consumer watchdog agency, new augmented reality tools for real estate apps, the unveiling of the iPhone X, devastating hurricanes and wildfires, iBuyers bringing homeselling out of the dark ages, Amazon asking for the keys to our homes, the most sweeping overhaul to the tax code in decades and more -- it all unfolded in just a year's time with wide-ranging impacts on the real estate industry. Look back with us on some of the biggest moments that shaped 2017 as we head into the New Year. Email Dani Vanderboegh...
Let's make 2018 your breakout year!
Join real estate's best and grow your business at Connect New York, Jan 22-26, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
10 housing markets to keep an eye on in 2018
See a 17th century Scottish farmhouse reborn
Stratford Towers: A $4.5M slice of history in Asheville, NC
Luxe one-room hotel in Copenhagen is a reimagined coal crane