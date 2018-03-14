How brokerages can address sexual harassment in the office

The statistics are disturbing. Anywhere between 25 percent and up to 85 percent of women report having experienced some form of sexual harassment in the workplace, according to a 2016 study on workplace harassment by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Even if we take the conservative end of this vast range, that’s one in four women. Although women do make up the majority of reported complaints, the EEOC reports that 17 percent of complaints were filed by men. There’s also been an increase of same-sex complaints with women harassing women or men harassing men. If you’re running a brokerage and employ any staff or licensed salespeople at all, these facts should cause you concern. What is sexual harassment? The EEOC report is the result of an 18-month investigation by the agency, which began long before the #MeToo movement spread across social media channels. The #MeToo movement shined a light on Hollywood’s dark corners, and quickly spread to t...