Here’s why new home construction is down so much

Home prices are up, inventory is short, and construction rates are down. And the biggest losers of the historic housing shortage could be first-time Millennial homebuyers, housing experts told Inman News. Rising construction costs, a decline in skilled labor, and dwindling land availability have chiseled away at incentives for developers to build affordable starter homes nationwide--despite a healthy economy--prompting Millennials with pent-up demand for housing to duke it out in all-out bidding wars. “It does alarm me, and it should,” said Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate. “The bottom line is, from a pure demographic standpoint, we have almost 80 million Millennials who are getting older. They’re stuck in a dreadful trap, that they would like to buy but they’re having a hard time affording it. It’s very important to get first-time buyers on the first rung of the ladder, which therefore will allow move-up buyers to buy and kind of move everyone ...