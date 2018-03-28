7 tips for handling seller pricing objections

As a real estate agent, you’ve probably met all kinds of objections from sellers about the listing price of their home. Sellers, after all, want to sell for the highest amount possible. Some sellers become sentimentally attached to their home and think it should be worth much more than it is. Some sellers have heard tales of hot real estate markets and have high expectations, which are often met with disappointment. Others might have their eye on a certain price so they can buy a new home. Regardless of the objection, there are always ways for agents to overcome them. Here are seven ways to overcome seller pricing objections. 1. Be transparent about how you priced the house Nothing works to resolve seller pricing objections like being transparent and open about how the house is priced and why you priced it the way you did. Show them your comparative market analysis (CMA). They may be working with data pulled from the web for similar houses or data from their neighbor’s ...