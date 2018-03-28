Real estate teams are an incredibly popular topic for discussion these days. The effectiveness and success of teams is undeniable, and the ability to leverage talents and time effectively are the key components to why teams are such a successful force in the industry. However, joining a team is a monumental decision and not something that an agent should blindly enter into. Asking the right questions up front is critical to ensuring a successful partnership between the agent and the team, while neglecting to do so will almost certainly set the partnership on the pathway to failure. Here are four questions you should ask before joining a team. 1. What are your expectations – and those of the team? Defining expectations clearly up front will head off disappointment and disillusionment further down the road. What is the desired time commitment, and are you expected to work in an office or model home during certain hours? Are you only going to be a buyer’s agent, or will yo...