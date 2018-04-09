10 deep cleaning tasks all sellers should do this spring

The spring cleaning tradition has its roots in a time when families holed up for the winter, leaving homes smokey, dirty and stuffy by spring. Nowadays, we have more freedom of movement (and more ways to keep homes clean) during the winter.
Big plans for business in 2018?
Give yourself the tools to own the new year at Connect SF, July 17-20, 2018
Related Articles
Having a client contact you to do business because she already feels like she knows, likes and trusts you after seeing you online is the dream, right? One of the best ways to establish that rapport is to create video.
At every Inman Connect, I learn something — in fact, I learn a lot — about where the real estate industry is and where it’s going, what matters to smart agents and brokers, and how to be better at what I do.