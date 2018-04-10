Nothing brings back the nostalgic rush of the good old days like a trip to your college town years after graduation. That desire to relive special memories and unleash school pride is pulling a wave of homebuyers back to their college stomping grounds.
Power up your Indie Brokerage
Don't miss our Indie Broker Summit SF, July 17, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
Student loan debt can be attributed to more than just courses and books: The cost of dorm room living can run as high as $8,887 to $21,804 per year, and it’s only going up in some campuses.