Nostalgia, school pride and game day bringing homebuyers back to their college towns

Well-connected real estate agents can ride the wave of university alumni buying property in their old stomping grounds
by Staff Writer
Today 9:31 A.M.

Nothing brings back the nostalgic rush of the good old days like a trip to your college town years after graduation. That desire to relive special memories and unleash school pride is pulling a wave of homebuyers back to their college stomping grounds.

Article image credited to Melissa Brower