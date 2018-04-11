Spring Cleaning

10 deep cleaning tasks all sellers should do this spring

Get ready for photographers and potential buyers in one fell swoop
Today 9:28 A.M.

The spring cleaning tradition has its roots in a time when families holed up for the winter, leaving homes smokey, dirty and stuffy by spring. Nowadays, we have more freedom of movement (and more ways to keep homes clean) during the winter.

Article image credited to Photo by Linh Nguyen on Unsplash