Real estate hires and promotions: April 2018

April 2018 is witnessing an array of real estate industry hires and promotions. Who’s making moves? Which businesses are bringing in new blood or creating fresh positions?

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices branch welcomes San Francisco Bay star Paula Gold-Nocella

Well-known San Francisco real estate industry leader Paula Gold-Nocella has left her position as managing broker of Vanguard Properties to head up Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Drysdale Properties’ San Francisco Bay and North Bay business. As regional partner, Gold-Nocella will be in charge of rolling out the company’s “Luxury Collection,” a luxury property division which suit the regions where she has operated over the past three decades.

As managing broker of Vanguard Properties since 2011, Gold-Nocella grew the business from one office to 12 in four regions, taking the agent count to over 400.

Through the arrangement with Gretchen Pearson, the president and CEO of BHHS Drysdale Properties, Gold-Nocella assumes a partnership in the BHHS Drysdale business, whose 41 offices are largely in San Francisco’s East Bay but reach as far as Sacramento, Modesto and the state of Nevada. The business generated $65 million in gross commission income (GCI) in 2017, a figure which, in an interview with Inman, Gold-Nocella equated to around $2.4 billion in sales volume.

“It brings me great joy to welcome Paula to the company,” said Pearson in a prepared statement today. “I’ve known and worked with Paula for decades, respect her integrity and value her business insight. She is the perfect choice to lead our expansion in San Francisco and the North Bay.”

