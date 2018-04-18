We’re focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Design is an integral part of everyday life, and it’s one that many of us don’t need to think twice about. But consider trying to navigate a city without curb cuts in a wheelchair — a common scenario during much of the 20th century (the first curb cuts were installed as an experiment to help veterans navigate the streets of Kalamazoo, Michigan, in the 1940s). Of course, you don’t need to use a wheelchair to experience the ill effects of design that doesn’t consider everyone’s needs. Consider whether or not you feel welcome (or even comfortable) on public transportation in your city…or whether your sports stadium or even your airport has disproportionately long bathroom lines for one gender.

John Cary is an expert on what he calls “designing for the greater good.” He’s an architect who believes passionately that design instills dignity and a sense of feeling like a valued part of society when it’s done well. And when it’s done poorly, as Cary explains, it can have the very real effect of making us feel unseen, devalued and possibly even dehumanized, depending on the scale of the design error.

Why doesn’t design as a practice and architecture in particular accommodate a number of viewpoints? What can be done to help create spaces — both community spaces and homes — that give every member of the family (and of society) a feeling of belonging? Cary will explain how design is deeply connected to dignity during his keynote speech. His talk is just one of the many thought-provoking topics explored by experts and innovators at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17-20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Cary will use his knowledge gleaned as an architect and his storytelling skills honed on two books to explain to attendees how perspective shapes design and why a wide range of perspectives is elevating design to create spaces that accommodate everybody. He’ll share his thoughts and ideas for how real estate in particular will be shaped by new design mentalities, and he’ll help audience members understand what their clients don’t even know they need in a home.

Real estate agents and brokers who are dedicated to providing each and every client with a level of service — and a home — that fits their lifestyle won’t want to miss Cary’s rundown of where design has been and where it’s headed. If you want to know what’s next in the world of home design and architecture, then make sure you’re in the audience at Inman Connect San Francisco to hear his viewpoint.

