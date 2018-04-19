Spring Cleaning

4 ways to showcase your luxury listings online

With the help of digital tools and technologies, it’s never been a better time to sell high-end properties
Today 2:00 A.M.

Luxury properties are hotter than ever in booming cities across the United States, and as billions of dollars in commercial developments begin to pop up, they attract high-end restaurants, modern attractions and other luxury conveniences. These amenities and cultural booms lure in potential buyers and eager millennials, which increases the demand for upscale housing.

Article image credited to Photo by Lauren Mancke on Unsplash