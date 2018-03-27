4 ways to keep up with Facebook’s algorithm change

When you crunch the numbers, your existing and potential clients spend literal years of their lives on Facebook. It’s an effective way to keep in touch with friends and family, follow the news and engage with the local community. It’s also an effective way to search for homes for sale. Research suggests that 94 percent of millennials and 84 percent of baby boomers are using online platforms, including social media, to find their future homes. Facebook is one of the best avenues for reaching a market of real estate clients, but with the platform’s recent algorithm shift, many real estate agents are feeling lost as to how they can best utilize Facebook to reach their clients. While many companies are lamenting the algorithm change as bad for business, real estate agents can actually embrace this change to connect with their audiences in more meaningful ways. By leveraging best practices for marketing your real estate in the current Facebook landscape, you can add valu...