ListFlash wants to give pre-market listings the eyeballs they deserve

The new product from zipLogix aims to make it easier for agents to circulate listings to colleagues before they hit the market
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.
  • This ZipForm Plus add-on allows agents to quickly broadcast a listing to brokerage colleagues before they reach the MLS.

In an effort to increase pre-market listing exposure for its customers, ZipLogix has introduced a new product called listFlash, which gives agents a way to rapidly distribute new listings to brokerage colleagues before they land on the multiple listing service (MLS). It’s a “coming soon” alert, in essence.

Article image credited to David Sawyer / flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)