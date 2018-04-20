In an effort to increase pre-market listing exposure for its customers, ZipLogix has introduced a new product called listFlash, which gives agents a way to rapidly distribute new listings to brokerage colleagues before they land on the multiple listing service (MLS). It’s a “coming soon” alert, in essence.
- This ZipForm Plus add-on allows agents to quickly broadcast a listing to brokerage colleagues before they reach the MLS.
