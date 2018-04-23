Real estate's top producers share their secrets to success

The sheer work ethic of Michael Jordan, the mindset of a Jedi, the adaptability of a chameleon and the dogged humility of a servant — put it all together with a commitment to real estate, and you just might get a top-producing agent.
What characteristics separate mega-producers from all the rest? More importantly, what steps can you take to put yourself on the path to stellar production? Mega-producers are passionate about their business, and they usually keep a laser focus on what they do well — everything else is delegated.