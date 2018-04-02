Compass is expanding to Seattle and Bellevue

Look out, Pacific Northwest: Compass, the New York-based real estate brokerage that emphasizes its unique technology, will soon expand to Seattle and Bellevue with new brick-and-mortar outposts, Inman has learned. The company, which has rolled out new locations in Chicago, Dallas and San Diego since November 2017, when it first announced its plan to gain 20 percent market share in the top 20 metro markets by 2020, will open locations in the adjacent Pacific Northwest cities within the next eight to 10 weeks, Compass Chief Revenue Officer Rob Lehman told Inman on Monday. “When you look at the landscape, it’s one of the largest residential and one of the largest luxury markets in the country,” said Lehman, who added that 11 full-time employees have already been tapped to prepare for the opening. “What’s been interesting is the way some of these tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft and Zillow have changed the makeup of the city, and what we see in Seattle is that buyers and s...