Katie Clancy is leading a top real estate team in the Cape Cod area, William Raveis’ Cape House — and like many in real estate, she thinks a reckoning is coming for agents and brokerages alike. If that reckoning comes and you’re a lemming and not a leader, then you’ll follow all the other lemmings off a looming cliff.

What does it mean to be a lemming? “So many of us have been taught that money is why we’re here and that anybody can do this job,” she explained. “And it’s a very low bar for entry.”

This is why step-by-step instructions for how to sell real estate can be so tempting for agents — but are inherently dangerous. “Step one, step two, step three; do it this fast and you will get a good number. How to handle objections, work your sphere, push people through your funnel. And it works … at least, now it does,” Clancy noted.

The problem is that if your job is automated enough to teach a robot … do we need to finish that sentence? Artificial intelligence and digital technology are streamlining more and more parts of the transaction, and if the lemmings don’t figure out how to shift within the next three years (you really don’t even have five to wait), then they’ll be swept into the sea with their brethren.

Clancy will explain what she thinks it will take to survive in a general session at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. It’s one of many talks, educational sessions, networking groups and more to help elevate your business and keep you relevant in real estate.

Agents need to know “who they are, what they love to do, what they’re good at and what their gifts are,” said Clancy, and that goes extra for new agents. “In this transactional approach, we’re so greedy that we try to do everything. We wear all these hats and we pay the price for it in our personal lives.”

And beyond understanding your strengths and weaknesses and how they contribute to the real estate business you’re building, Clancy thinks that agents need to establish themselves as integral parts of their local worlds. “If we all became the mayors and ambassadors and centers of love in our communities — and a lot of us are doing that — then tech can’t touch us,” she stated. “Progress will go on, and we will embrace it because we are adaptable.”

Find out how to shift from leader to lemming when Clancy takes the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco.

