Master of the listing presentation: How to land more deals

The listing presentation in real estate is all about the soft skills. A real estate agent’s personality, communication style and rapport will largely drive the success or failure of this critical conversation.
A successful North Carolina agent once had a client who, after a two-hour listing presentation, told him that he wanted to think about his decision. The agent said “OK” and went into the client’s living room, sat down and turned on the TV. When the client asked what he was doing, the agent responded: “I’m not leaving here without this listing signed because I know I’m the best agent for you. I’m giving you time to think about it before you sign.”
“Why should I pay that commission?” “I was hoping to sell my house for more.” “We want to go FSBO.” Agents may find themselves knocking down these statements like devilish pop-ups in an intense game of Whac-A-Mole. Objections are a part of any sales process, but the job of a real estate professional to advise, guide and work with clients over a long period of time on such a monumental transaction requires the highest level of communication finesse.
It is often a poker game of sorts; how much information should the agent share and in what way? Is the seller just picking their brain or truly serious about needing the agent’s help? Who else may the seller be interviewing?