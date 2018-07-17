Nextdoor takes on Zillow's Zestimate with home valuations

Partnership with HouseCanary lets neighborhood-driven social network compete with listings giant
by Staff Writer
Today 6:56 A.M.

Nextdoor is adding home valuations and forecasts through a partnership with HouseCanary — a move to compete with Zillow’s Zestimate.

