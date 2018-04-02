Could Nextdoor replace Facebook?

More and more consumers are deleting their Facebook accounts as they realize the extent of the data Facebook collects on them — and where the platform sends it — in light of its data-sharing scandal stemming from information harvested by a quiz app that made its way to the controversial data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica. The users abandoning Facebook are still a minuscule portion of the tech giant's 2 billion users worldwide. And it's nearly impossible for people with online profiles to quit the Facebook ecosystem entirely, since Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the biggest social platforms after Facebook itself. But if even a fraction of the 68 percent of U.S. adults who use Facebook were to leave the platform and search for some sort of replacement for connecting online with people they know in real life, that would create a significant opening for a platform operating at a smaller scale that users still feel like they can trust. In the United States (a...