Automated lead qualification company HelloAlex announced this week the acquisition of Botplan, a chat tool for engaging online leads.
- Automated chat-based lead qualification tools are on the rise in the industry as agents learn to deal with a growing list of online lead sources and their respective quality. The more data, the smarter the solution.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
This year’s finalists for the Inman Innovators Most Innovative Real Estate Technology category are coming up with new, different ideas to improve real estate every day.
Startup Alley has long been my favorite part of Inman Connect not only because it shines a spotlight on cutting-edge technology, but because I find it to be the most accurate measure of where the real estate industry is headed.
If you’re not in attendance this year, follow along on our livestream, liveblog and by reading our articles here on Inman.
Agents need to adapt, but their value remains critical to the transaction. It’s no secret: money talks. And the money being poured into alternative technologies and business models in efforts to upend traditional real estate transactions is now too much of a deluge to ignore.