Lead cultivation tool HelloAlex acquires Botplan for undisclosed sum

With this strategic acquisition, the 2018 Inman Innovator finalist will strengthen its AI tools and chat solutions that help agents engage and qualify leads
by Staff Writer
Today 2:00 A.M.
  • Automated chat-based lead qualification tools are on the rise in the industry as agents learn to deal with a growing list of online lead sources and their respective quality. The more data, the smarter the solution.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

Automated lead qualification company HelloAlex announced this week the acquisition of Botplan, a chat tool for engaging online leads.