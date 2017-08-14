Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Realtor Bot by Botplan is a lead generation chatbot for brokers to deploy and manage. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: All brokers looking to streamline how agents react to and manage new leads. Top selling points Roll-out at the broker level Does not disguise itself as a person Backend reports and admin tools Top concerns The bot is in its early stages and may offer more value down the road. Still, early adoption may have a lot of benefits. What you should know Botplan is new to real estate, prompting me to ask for a customer testimonial. I was surprised to be delivered Brenda Tushaus, the COO of Re/Max Results -- the largest Re/Max franchise in the country. I wrote a column last month about Tushaus's role in the launch of Results' extensive new website. Her kind words about Botplan should resonate with agents giving thought to...