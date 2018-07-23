Do wind turbines lower property values? The experts weigh in

The impact of wind turbines on nearby property values is difficult to nail down, but some hard numbers are beginning to emerge.
In this difficult real estate market, one way homeowners can make their property more attractive to potential buyers is to install energy-saving equipment such as solar panels and solar water heaters.
This can not only increase the value of a home, it can also result in a tax credit for the homeowner. A tax credit results in a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your taxes — for example, a $1,000 tax credit reduces the amount of taxes you pay by $1,000. Moreover, you may claim tax credits regardless of whether you itemize deductions on IRS Schedule A.
In case you’re in complete denial or have been living under a rock for the last few years, it has become quite apparent that THE ZOMBIE APOCALPYSE IS UPON US, PEOPLE. Reported horrific incidents of face-eating, intestine-throwing, arm-gnawing, hush-hush hazmat evacuations, and/or basic cannibalistic mayhem can mean only one thing: It’s high time we start preparing for the hordes of living dead that will soon begin roaming the world in search of delicious, delicious brains.
Not to minimize the human tragedy here, but what’s a guy or gal to do? I never quite completed the necessary steps to earn my ‘Zombie Apocalypse‘ merit badge, nor have I any crossbow-wielding, animal-skinning, shelter-building survival qualities to get me out of a pinch, let alone the jaws of the zombie formerly known as grandma for that matter. However, what I can offer is my expertise in real estate — prime, zombie-defense real estate capable of putting those with an unquenchable thirst for human flesh at a distance from you and your family.
When you spend $30,000 to install a solar photovoltaic system or wind turbine on your property, will the real estate market recognize the energy-savings expenditures you’ve made and credit extra value to your house at resale?
Equally important: Will the appraiser hired by your prospective buyer’s bank recognize the value — or ignore it because there’s inadequate data on comparable houses in the local multiple listing service showing the higher sale price commanded by energy-efficient houses?
These are important questions facing growing numbers of homeowners — including myself and my wife — who want to do the right thing and go green, but who also don’t want to be penalized financially.
On the one hand, we’re aware of the major initiatives under way — tax credits, refunds and grants, at the behest of the Obama administration, Congress and some state legislatures — to encourage green homebuilding and improvements.