21 etiquette rules real estate agents should live by

There are many factors that could derail a real estate transaction. Real estate agents must consciously avoid unnecessary complications whenever possible. It isn’t always possible, but by dedicating ourselves to a few rules of etiquette, we can establish a solid foundation for sustained success.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
Buyer behavior can be confusing, perplexing and downright frustrating for agents at various stages of the purchase process. This is just a glimpse into the annoyances real estate agents face all the time.
We’ve all had those showings where the timing (or the seller) just wasn’t quite right. You know, the ones where you walk in with hopeful buyers and walk out less then 10 minutes later with an air of disappointment surrounding you.
When speaking to a friend who works for a CRM company, she asked about the processes and tasks that real estate agents do. In her mind, it was just a few things, but to her surprise, I rattled off 50 different things that the average agent does. As a result of that conversation, she had an a-ha moment about why it’s so hard to disrupt real estate.
It is often a poker game of sorts; how much information should the agent share and in what way? Is the seller just picking their brain or truly serious about needing the agent’s help? Who else may the seller be interviewing?