Michael Lissack has filed a complaint against Owners.com, alleging that it misclassifies agents as independent contractors rather than employees who should have been paid minimum wage. Here’s what it could mean for the industry.
Michael Lissack has filed complaints in eight states alleging the brokerage’s agents should be classified as employees. The outcome could impact the industry.
Independent contractor (IC) status in real estate has been under attack for over two decades. What steps would you have to take if minimum wage requirements came to your state or if your state no longer allowed real estate agents to act as ICs?
On April 30, 2018, the California Supreme Court rendered its decision in Dynamex Operations West v. Superior Court of Los Angeles. This ruling may very well be the death knell of independent contractor (IC) status in real estate, not only in California, but possibly throughout the country.
On April 30, 2018, my article on the California Supreme Court Dynamex minimum wage decision and its potential impact on real estate set off a firestorm of responses. Here’s what I’ve learned.