Why real estate must face independent contractor complaints head-on

The complaints by former Owners.com agent Michael Lissack against his employer could lead to costly litigation and disruption across brokerages
Today 2:15 A.M.

Michael Lissack has filed a complaint against Owners.com, alleging that it misclassifies agents as independent contractors rather than employees who should have been paid minimum wage. Here’s what it could mean for the industry.

