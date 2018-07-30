To succeed in real estate, you must be obsessed with success. Here are seven steps to becoming obsessively committed to the success of your business.
For many years, I was on a self-centered journey where I thought all roads led back to me. I honestly believed during that time that the “sandbox” I played in was either all mine, or at least, a territory governed by my rules.
In our industry, I see a lot of musical chair real estate agents — those who jump ship because they continue to find discontent with firm after firm. Certainly, it is the norm for any of us to make a few upward moves over a period of time as we ascend in our profession. But there’s a difference between chasing the greener grass and authentic shifts toward career success…
Just recently I had a setback, an insight that made me stop and question myself. It allowed me to set a new professional bar — and it cost me nearly $200k.
The other day I met yet another person, who said something that has never sat well with me: “Oh, I dabble in real estate as well.”