Reasi completes first blockchain escrow deal

In hopes of using blockchain to speed up the escrow process, CEO John Kang bought and sold a piece of California land and sold it using the company’s technology
by Staff Writer
Today 4:09 P.M.

Reasi, a blockchain escrow platform that seeks to use blockchain to speed up the escrow portion of real estate transactions, has closed its first deal for a plot of land in California.

Article image credited to Reasi team on site at the California property | Photo credit: Reasi