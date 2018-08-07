Despite Zillow’s insistence that its attempt to get a real estate broker’s license in Arizona won’t change how the company does business and that it has no plans to begin acting as a brokerage, some agents aren’t convinced.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
Wall Street is not reacting well to Zillow’s second quarter 2018 earnings report and the announcement of its acquisition of Mortgage Lenders of America, with stock plummeting more than 17 percent on Tuesday.
Zillow is getting a broker’s license in Arizona, but it won’t change how the company does business, Errol Samuelson, the chief industry development officer at Zillow, told Inman on Monday.
The operator of listing portals Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and RealEstate.com, posted a $3.09 million net loss in the second quarter, down from a $21.8 million loss a year ago…
Zillow announced an agreement to acquire Kansas-based Mortgage Lenders of America in an attempt to streamline the homebuying process for Zillow Offers buyers.