Real estate agents are split on Zillow's Arizona broker's license

The Seattle tech company says it acquired the license to continue operating Zillow Offers in Phoenix. Some agents welcome the news, while others are suspicious
by Staff Writer
Today 2:36 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Despite Zillow’s insistence that its attempt to get a real estate broker’s license in Arizona won’t change how the company does business and that it has no plans to begin acting as a brokerage, some agents aren’t convinced. 

Article image credited to Ash Ponders for Inman