Establishing protocols and safeguards for your real estate clients throughout the buying and selling process, helps relieve stress immeasurably.
In a low-inventory market, buyers are making compromises left and right to secure their future home. But before your buyers commit to an “as-is” purchase, they should know what they’re getting into. Here are seven risks to be aware of when buying a home in “as-is” condition.
There are many factors that could derail a real estate transaction. Real estate agents must consciously avoid unnecessary complications whenever possible. It isn’t always possible, but by dedicating ourselves to a few rules of etiquette, we can establish a solid foundation for sustained success.
Buyer behavior can be confusing, perplexing and downright frustrating for agents at various stages of the purchase process. This is just a glimpse into the annoyances real estate agents face all the time.
What can sellers do to make a positive and memorable first impression on buyers and agents? What can they do to eliminate (or at least tame) the scrutiny and instead inspire buyers to visualize a future in the home?