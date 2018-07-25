7 reasons buyers should think twice before buying 'as is'

The burden of knowingly taking on the unknown can make the most fearless of buyers shake in their boots
by
Today 2:00 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

In a low-inventory market, buyers are making compromises left and right to secure their future home. But before your buyers commit to an “as-is” purchase, they should know what they’re getting into. Here are seven risks to be aware of when buying a home in “as-is” condition.

Article image credited to donatas1205 / Shutterstock.com