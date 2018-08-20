5 ways to take advantage of fall and make your yearly goals

With Labor Day and fall selling season almost upon us, this is your last chance to make the production goals that you set at the beginning of the year. If you’re ready to end 2018 on a high note, here’s how to do it.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
Learn the secret to using scripts and some of coach Bernice Ross’s time-tested real estate scripts that work — even 30 years later.
It’s been 12 years since we stood on the precipice of the Great Recession. Despite the strong economy and high demand, there are signs a market downturn may be on the horizon. Are we currently experiencing the calm before the storm as we were in 2006?
Are you tired of clients hammering on you about your commission? If so, here’s an entirely new twist on how to defend your commission.
Michael Lissack has filed a complaint against Owners.com, alleging that it misclassifies agents as independent contractors rather than employees who should have been paid minimum wage. Here’s what it could mean for the industry.