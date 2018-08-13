7 real estate scripts that stand the test of time

Oldies but goodies, these 20th century objection handlers still work great today
by
Today 2:00 A.M.

Learn the secret to using scripts and some of coach Bernice Ross’s time-tested real estate scripts that work — even 30 years later.

Article image credited to Álvaro Serrano on Unsplash