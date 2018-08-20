KW to launch virtual brokerages for expansion business owners

KW joins eXp Realty and Real in offering an innovative virtual solution to industry growth problems
by Staff Writer
Today 9:28 A.M.

At last week’s Keller Williams Mega Camp, a company retreat for select Keller Williams leaders, Keller Williams CEO and president John Davis announced the real estate franchisor would be launching virtual brokerages.