Industry vet Russ Cofano joins app-based brokerage Real
The former president and general counsel of eXp Realty comes aboard Real as it pivots towards a new model with fewer agents and higher commission splits
Russ Cofano has resigned from his position as president and general counsel at eXp World Holdings, operator of real estate brokerage eXp Realty.
Real, a 4-year-old mobile app-based real estate brokerage, has begun giving stock options to agents for joining the firm, closing deals and recruiting colleagues.
The reasons that an agent choses a specific brokerage are myriad. Some boast their technological prowess, others name recognition, but eXp Realty offers something unique: stock in the company.
