Compass launches no-interest loan program to serve agents

Agent Betterment Fund will provide a portion of Compass' capital to help agents expand teams and receive training
by Staff Writer
Today 8:22 A.M.

Compass is re-investing some of the money it’s raised back into agents through a new, no-interest loan program aimed at providing its brokers with capital.

Article image credited to Compass